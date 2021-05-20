Subscribe
Home >News >India >Large convoy of farmers leave Punjab's Tarn Taran to join Delhi border protests

Large convoy of farmers leave Punjab's Tarn Taran to join Delhi border protests

A view of a protest site during a farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 05:36 PM IST ANI

A large convoy of farmers from Punjab's Tarn Taran on Thursday left for Delhi border points where farmers have been protesting since November last year against the Centre's new agricultural laws.

A large convoy of farmers from Punjab's Tarn Taran on Thursday left for Delhi border points where farmers have been protesting since November last year against the Centre's new agricultural laws.

The convoy, which includes women and youth, left Tarn Taran's Harike on trollies and tractors.

The convoy, which includes women and youth, left Tarn Taran's Harike on trollies and tractors.

"They are going to Delhi for protests under the rotation policy. Many farmers who have been there for long will return their families. We will remain camped there until the Centre scraps the new farm laws," Sukhwinder Singh Sabra, Secretary, Kisan Majdooe Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) said.

Responding to recent hike in fertiliser subsidy by the central government, Sabra said the move is intended to deceive farmers, adding that if the government truly cared it should scrap these new farm laws as well as the amended electricity law.

"It is true that the impact of COVID-19 is on the rise but if farmers quit the movement due to its fear, then farmers will 100 per cent die," he added

The farmer leader further said that all farmers will register their protest against the laws on May 26, which is the anniversary of the government, by putting black flags at their homes and on their vehicles.

