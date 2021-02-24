Large farmers in Punjab find expansion tough

The easiest way to diversify is to invest in activities around agriculture itself, such as dairy farming or milk production. But respondents complained about poor returns and high costs for cattle feed and workers. Rice mills that process paddy grains into polished rice are another alternative, but these need an investment of ₹1.5-2 crore, which not many can afford. Renting out equipment such as combine harvesters is also possible. But rental rates have dropped due to an oversupply of such equipment in Punjab.