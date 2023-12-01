Large IT firms are closing the revenue-growth gap with their mid-sized peers
Mid-cap IT companies continue to report higher revenue growth, but their larger cousins are catching up
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More Less
Updated: 01 Dec 2023, 03:17 PM IST
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message