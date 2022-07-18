Large packages of food material to not attract 5% GST: CBIC

If the packages do not require declarations under the Legal Metrology Act, it would not be treated as pre-packaged and labelled for GST levy. Also, sale of these items would be regarded as ‘pre-packaged commodity’ for GST levy only if they are of 25 kgs or 25 litres or less. These items weighing more than 25 kg or having more than 25 litres do not require a declaration to be made under Legal Metrology Act. “A single package of these items containing a quantity of more than 25 Kg or 25 litres would not fall in the category of pre-packaged and labelled commodity for the purposes of GST and would therefore not attract GST," CBIC clarified.