New Delhi: Lenders have recovered a higher share of their claims from large stressed companies than from smaller firms under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), reflecting the stronger investor appeal of larger assets.

Creditors recovered 31.1% of their admitted claims from 218 large stressed companies, each with a default of at least ₹1,000 crore, that underwent resolution under the IBC until September. The recovery amounted to ₹3.91 trillion against admitted claims of ₹12.6 trillion, according to data released by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

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Across all 1,571 companies that saw resolution under the law since its adoption in late 2016, creditors recovered 30.2% of their admitted claims. The recovery amounted to ₹4.46 trillion against claims of ₹14.77 trillion, with the broader pool, which includes smaller companies, recording marginally lower realizations.

Recoveries higher Recoveries from large cases were also higher relative to liquidation value, at 173.3%, compared with 167.4% across all resolved cases.

Larger companies typically have bigger asset bases, offering better prospects of recovery, and a wider geographical presence that can attract strategic investors. However, the size of the stressed asset is not necessarily the decisive factor. Experts point to the timing of insolvency proceedings as a more important influence: the longer a company remains distressed before resolution, the greater the erosion in asset value and the lower the eventual recovery.

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The difference in recovery rates is modest, and realizations in a handful of large cases can skew the overall picture because of the substantial amounts involved.

Delays weigh on recovery While IBBI does not separately disclose resolution timelines for large and small companies, its data point to persistent delays across insolvency cases. As of September, resolution had taken more than 270 days in 72% of ongoing cases where the process was under way, the regulator's data showed.

In a September report, India Ratings and Research said the “expectations of a meaningful improvement in insolvency recoveries and resolution timelines are yet to be reflected in operating outcomes”.

Historical trend While resolution activity under the IBC remains steady, creditor recoveries are broadly in line with historical trends, while timelines remain elevated, the rating agency said.

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It added that “recovery timing remains a key constraint on recovery efficiency, particularly for stressed-asset portfolios where delayed resolutions can defer cash flows and erode underlying value”. “For security receipts backed by non-performing assets (SR) ratings where insolvency is the main resolution strategy, recovery timing is as important as the ultimate recovery value,” it added.

The average time taken to yield a resolution plan was 771 days as of September, excluding periods excluded by the adjudicating authority, according to IBBI's latest data. This was more than twice the 330-day outer limit stipulated under the law.