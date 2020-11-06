Larger conflict with China can't be ruled out in case of friction: CDS Rawat

NEW DELHI: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday warned that a "larger conflict" with China could not be ruled out if tensions along the common border triggered friction and confrontation between the two countries.

Addressing the National Defence College in New Delhi on the occasion of its Diamond Jubilee, Rawat also said China and Pakistan acting in collusion meant the danger of regional instability with the potential for escalation.

While the probability of a full scale conflict with China was low, he cautioned that "In the overall security calculus, border confrontation, transgressions and unprovoked tactical military actions spiraling into a larger conflict cannot be discounted."

The comments come on a day Indian and Chinese generals were meeting in Chushul on the Indian side of the border to ensure tensions running high since May do not spin out of control. On the agenda was the issue of where and how to start the processes of disengagement and de-escalation. According to analysts, a plan for disengagement and de-escalation drawn up in June was not followed through. And the violent clash on 15 June in Galwan that left 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops dead put paid to the process with trust levels between the two sides getting eroded drastically.

In his remarks on Friday, Rawat said that China's People's Liberation Army was facing "unanticipated consequences" for its misadventure in Ladakj because of the firm response by Indian security forces.

"Our posturing is unambiguous; we will not accept any shift in the Line of Actual Control," he said.

Referring to the China-Pakistan nexus, Rawat said: ''Constant friction with two of our nuclear-armed neighbours with whom India has fought wars, increasingly acting in collusion, poses an omnipresent danger of regional strategic instability with potential for escalation, threatening our territorial integrity and strategic cohesion.''

The remarks come against the backdrop of continued shelling from Pakistan in violation of a 2003 ceasefire that currently seems to exist in understanding only. The 2003 ceasefire was seen as a major confidence building measure between India and Pakistan. Its continued violation since 2016 is seen as part of a strategy by Pakistan to internationalise the Kashmir dispute between the two countries. Pakistan and China are seen as all weather friends and New Delhi has been suspicious of the two countries acting in unison on a number of issues to the detriment of India. A case in point being terrorism with China blocking international attempts to include anti-India terrorists like Maulana Masood Azhar based in Pakistan in a UN list.

"The persisting boundary dispute, China's support to Pakistan, its increasing influence in south Asia through the Belt and Road Initiative and an unbalanced economic relationship is likely to ensure that in the near future, the Sino-Indian relationship will remain a fundamentally competitive one," Rawat said.





