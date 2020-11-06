Larger conflict with China can't be ruled out in case of friction: CDS Rawat

The remarks come against the backdrop of continued shelling from Pakistan in violation of a 2003 ceasefire that currently seems to exist in understanding only. The 2003 ceasefire was seen as a major confidence building measure between India and Pakistan. Its continued violation since 2016 is seen as part of a strategy by Pakistan to internationalise the Kashmir dispute between the two countries. Pakistan and China are seen as all weather friends and New Delhi has been suspicious of the two countries acting in unison on a number of issues to the detriment of India. A case in point being terrorism with China blocking international attempts to include anti-India terrorists like Maulana Masood Azhar based in Pakistan in a UN list.