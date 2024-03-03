Larger seed rounds increasing the pressure on founders: Eximius Ventures survey
Founders want to break large seed rounds into two, with dedicated pre-seed rounds in which drip capital of $700,000 to $1 million is raised at valuations of $3 million to $5 million, said Pearl Agarwal, founder and managing director at Eximius Ventures.
The average seed funding amount has grown over the past few years, increasing the pressure on founders to deliver revenue metrics and raise another round, showed a survey of around 500 founders by pre-stage venture fund Eximius Ventures.
