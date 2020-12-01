Subscribe
Largest cargo ship 'The Oslo' arrives at Visakhapatnam port
A view of 'The Oslo'.

Largest cargo ship 'The Oslo' arrives at Visakhapatnam port

1 min read . 06:19 AM IST ANI

  • The ship is reported to be 229.20 meters long and has a beam of 38 meters
  • A cargo ship with such a heavy load has arrived for the first time in the history of the Visakapatnam port, officials added

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): The largest cargo ship 'The Oslo', arrived at Inner Harbour of Visakhapatnam port on Monday.

The ship is reported to be 229.20 meters long and has a beam of 38 meters.

The Oslo left the port of Richard Bay in South Africa and reached the port of Visakhapatnam with steam coal in the morning, the officials said. A cargo ship with such a heavy load has arrived for the first time in the history of the Visakapatnam port, officials added.

