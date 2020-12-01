Largest cargo ship 'The Oslo' arrives at Visakhapatnam port

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): The largest cargo ship 'The Oslo', arrived at Inner Harbour of Visakhapatnam port on Monday.
Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): The largest cargo ship 'The Oslo', arrived at Inner Harbour of Visakhapatnam port on Monday.
The ship is reported to be 229.20 meters long and has a beam of 38 meters.
The ship is reported to be 229.20 meters long and has a beam of 38 meters.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
The Oslo left the port of Richard Bay in South Africa and reached the port of Visakhapatnam with steam coal in the morning, the officials said. A cargo ship with such a heavy load has arrived for the first time in the history of the Visakapatnam port, officials added.