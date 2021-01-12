‘Largest consumer internet firm will be from edtech’

Our goal for 2021 is to grow our test preparation business and come up with another product. Now that can be either Graphy or Mastree (an online platform for kids to hone communication skills), we don’t know which, but efforts are going on to make sure we come up with another breakthrough product that is 10X better than anything else in the market. We want to be the No. 1 brand in education in 2021 and want to be ahead of everyone else by a huge margin, start generating cash in our test prep business and win in another market through another product, which we don’t know as yet.