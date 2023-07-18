The largest reptile sanctuary in the US, based in Arizona, wants to import six gharials and mugger crocodiles from Tamil Nadu to help conserve these endangered species.
As per a notification issued under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), the Phoenix Herpetological Society has requested permission from the US Fish and Wildlife Service. Meanwhile, the US Federal government has asked for public comments on the matter.
The notification states that Phoenix Herpetological Society has requested permission to import three male and three female captive-bred gharials ( Gavialis gangeticus ). Three male and three female captive-bred mugger crocodiles ( Crocodylus palustris kim have also been requested for import from the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust in Tamil Nadu.
The notification further clarifies that this will be a ‘single import’ meant for the purpose of enhancing the propagation or survival of these species. The federal agency has requested the public to send their comments on the proposal by August 16.
According to the website of Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Centre for Herpetology, the Croc Bank was set up by Romulus Whitaker and Zai Whitaker in 1976 in a bid to save India's crocodile population. The Croc Bank consists has a large reptile park near Chennai along with some other field projects.
As per Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, Gharials were historically found in the rivers of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar and Pakistan. However, only the fragmented population of these aquatic species now remain in Nepal and parts of India.
