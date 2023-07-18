Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ News / India/  Largest reptile sanctuary in US wants to import gharials from Tamil Nadu. Details here

Largest reptile sanctuary in US wants to import gharials from Tamil Nadu. Details here

1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 01:17 PM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

The largest reptile sanctuary in the US wants to import six gharials and mugger crocodiles from Tamil Nadu to help preserve these endangered species.

.The largest reptile bank wants to import six crocodiles and gharials from India.

The largest reptile sanctuary in the US, based in Arizona, wants to import six gharials and mugger crocodiles from Tamil Nadu to help conserve these endangered species.

The largest reptile sanctuary in the US, based in Arizona, wants to import six gharials and mugger crocodiles from Tamil Nadu to help conserve these endangered species.

As per a notification issued under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), the Phoenix Herpetological Society has requested permission from the US Fish and Wildlife Service. Meanwhile, the US Federal government has asked for public comments on the matter.

As per a notification issued under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), the Phoenix Herpetological Society has requested permission from the US Fish and Wildlife Service. Meanwhile, the US Federal government has asked for public comments on the matter.

Also Read: India begins study on animal-to-human transmission of lumpy virus

The notification states that Phoenix Herpetological Society has requested permission to import three male and three female captive-bred gharials ( Gavialis gangeticus ). Three male and three female captive-bred mugger crocodiles ( Crocodylus palustris kim have also been requested for import from the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: India begins study on animal-to-human transmission of lumpy virus

The notification states that Phoenix Herpetological Society has requested permission to import three male and three female captive-bred gharials ( Gavialis gangeticus ). Three male and three female captive-bred mugger crocodiles ( Crocodylus palustris kim have also been requested for import from the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust in Tamil Nadu.

The notification further clarifies that this will be a ‘single import’ meant for the purpose of enhancing the propagation or survival of these species. The federal agency has requested the public to send their comments on the proposal by August 16.

The notification further clarifies that this will be a ‘single import’ meant for the purpose of enhancing the propagation or survival of these species. The federal agency has requested the public to send their comments on the proposal by August 16.

According to the website of Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Centre for Herpetology, the Croc Bank was set up by Romulus Whitaker and Zai Whitaker in 1976 in a bid to save India's crocodile population. The Croc Bank consists has a large reptile park near Chennai along with some other field projects.

According to the website of Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Centre for Herpetology, the Croc Bank was set up by Romulus Whitaker and Zai Whitaker in 1976 in a bid to save India's crocodile population. The Croc Bank consists has a large reptile park near Chennai along with some other field projects.

As per Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, Gharials were historically found in the rivers of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar and Pakistan. However, only the fragmented population of these aquatic species now remain in Nepal and parts of India.

As per Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, Gharials were historically found in the rivers of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar and Pakistan. However, only the fragmented population of these aquatic species now remain in Nepal and parts of India.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 01:26 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.