New Delhi: Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has bagged a significant project from Jharkhand government for irrigation.

“The project envisages to provide water to irrigate 22,283 Ha. of Culturable Command Area (CCA) in the Dumka district of Jharkhand by way of pumping water from the Sidheshwari River. The scope includes survey, design, and constructing a 158 m long barrage across the Sidheshwari river. The scope also includes survey, design, procurement, installation, testing and commissioning intake and intermediate pump houses, delivery chambers, MS, Dl & HDPE pipeline of various diameters and pipeline distribution networks with all allied works," the company said in a statement.

The company is already executing a similar lift irrigation project in Jharkhand's Garhwa district.

“With this order from the irrigation sector, the Business has reinforced its credentials of possessing the technical and executional capability to deliver the elementary requirement of water to the farmers and drive the growth of agriculture across the state," the company said.

As per the company, a contract valued at ₹1,000-2,500 crore is categorised as a significant order.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction projects.