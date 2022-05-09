Larsen & Toubro bags ‘significant’ order from Jharkhand govt

“The project envisages to provide water to irrigate 22,283 Ha. of Culturable Command Area (CCA) in the Dumka district of Jharkhand by way of pumping water from the Sidheshwari River. The scope includes survey, design, and constructing a 158 m long barrage across the Sidheshwari river. The scope also includes survey, design, procurement, installation, testing and commissioning intake and intermediate pump houses, delivery chambers, MS, Dl & HDPE pipeline of various diameters and pipeline distribution networks with all allied works," the company said in a statement.