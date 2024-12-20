The Ministry of Defence (MoD), on Friday, announced that it has inked a ₹7,628.70-crore agreement with Larsen & Toubro (L&T), to acquire 155 mm/52 calibre K9 VAJRA-T self-propelled tracked artillery guns for the Indian Army.

The Ministry is procuring approximately 100 Vajra guns for the Indian Army, primarily for deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The contract was signed by senior officials of the ministry, Defence secretary Rajesh Singh, and representatives of L&T.

K9 VAJRA-T artillery guns specifics The K9 VAJRA-T artillery guns are aimed at boosting the Indian Army's firepower and operational readiness. These advanced systems offer high mobility, precise targeting, and the ability to deliver long-range, lethal firepower, even in sub-zero temperatures at high altitudes.

"The versatile K9 VAJRA-T, with its cross-country mobility, will play a crucial role in strengthening the firepower of the Indian Army. It will enable deeper strikes with precision, and its lethal firepower will enhance artillery capabilities across all terrains," the Ministry of Defence stated.

Project to generate more employment A part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the procurement of the K9-VAJRA-T artillery guns from L&T is expected to create more than nine lakh (900,000) man-days of employment over the course of four years, stated the Ministry of Defence. It further added that the procurement will encourage active participation of various Indian industries including MSMEs.

“The project will be a proud flag-bearer of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in consonance with the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative,” stated the Defence Ministry.