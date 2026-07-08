Lashkar terrorist gunned down in joint Security forces operation in Shopian: ‘You can run, but you can't hide’

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed on Wednesday during a fierce joint counter-terrorism operation led by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Shopian, the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

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Exchange of fire in Chanapora area Police sources citied by ANI said that the encounter broke out in the Chanapora area of Shopian after security forces responded to gunshots fired during a tactical search. Following the brief exchange of fire, a body was recovered near the encounter site. Security forces observed an assortment of arms and ammunition near the body from a distance.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police officially confirmed the elimination of the militant on social media. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the J&K Police stated:

"You Can Run, But You Can't Hide! One Lashkar terrorist was neutralised by SOG Shopian in a joint operation, along with RR and CRPF."

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While authorities are currently verifying the identity of the deceased LeT operative, security forces have maintained a tight cordon and a strong presence in the Chanapora belt as search operations continue. Further details are awaited.

Operation Sheruwali' in Rajouri The breakthrough in Shopian follows a string of sustained, aggressive counter-terror operations executed by security forces across the region.

Concurrently, a massive combing mission named 'Operation Sheruwali' remains underway in the Rajouri district. Launched in late May, this large-scale, multi-agency operation focuses on the rugged, forested terrain of Dorimal in the Gambhir Mughlan area, situated within the Manjakote sector.

Security forces are utilizing advanced surveillance equipment alongside coordinated ground movements to track down and neutralize armed infiltrators believed to be holed up in the dense, mountainous forest belt.

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India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Lashkar terrorist gunned down in joint Security forces operation in Shopian: ‘You can run, but you can't hide’