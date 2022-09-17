China has once again put a hold on a proposal moved at the United Nations by the US and co-supported by India to designate Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, Sajid Mir as a ‘global terrorist’.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
China has once more blocked efforts by the US and India to designate Sajid Mir, a terrorist with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a "global terrorist". The most wanted terrorist in India took part in the 2008 attacks in Mumbai. Mir was suggested by the US and co-designated by India as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
China has once more blocked efforts by the US and India to designate Sajid Mir, a terrorist with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a "global terrorist". The most wanted terrorist in India took part in the 2008 attacks in Mumbai. Mir was suggested by the US and co-designated by India as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.
It is the third time in recent months that China has prevented an India-US proposal. Earlier, Abdul Rehman Makki, a leader of the LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), and Abdul Rauf Azhar, the brother of Jaish-e Mohammed (JEM) founder Masood Azhar, were given protection by Beijing.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is the third time in recent months that China has prevented an India-US proposal. Earlier, Abdul Rehman Makki, a leader of the LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), and Abdul Rauf Azhar, the brother of Jaish-e Mohammed (JEM) founder Masood Azhar, were given protection by Beijing.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Hafiz Saeed, the LeT's founder, is the brother-in-law of Abdul Rehman Makki, a deputy commander for the organisation. Additionally, the JuD, the LeT's political wing, has been designated a terrorist front organisation by the UN Committee. Sanctions are outlined in Resolution 1267 against people and organisations that aid or finance ISIL, Al-Qaida, and other affiliated individuals, groups, undertakings, and institutions.
Hafiz Saeed, the LeT's founder, is the brother-in-law of Abdul Rehman Makki, a deputy commander for the organisation. Additionally, the JuD, the LeT's political wing, has been designated a terrorist front organisation by the UN Committee. Sanctions are outlined in Resolution 1267 against people and organisations that aid or finance ISIL, Al-Qaida, and other affiliated individuals, groups, undertakings, and institutions.
Leading Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Commander Sajid Mir is in command of the LeT's India setup. He was one of the terrorists behind the Mumbai attack on November 26, 2008. He was in charge of the deadliest foreign LeT terror strike in history, which claimed the lives of citizens from many nations, including India and Western nations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Leading Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Commander Sajid Mir is in command of the LeT's India setup. He was one of the terrorists behind the Mumbai attack on November 26, 2008. He was in charge of the deadliest foreign LeT terror strike in history, which claimed the lives of citizens from many nations, including India and Western nations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the attack, 18 Police personnel, 122 people, 26 Foreigners and 9 terrorists were killed while 291 - including terrorist Ajmal Kasab - were injured. For the Mumbai terrorist attacks in November 2008, Mir served as the LeT project manager. He gave orders to the terrorists carrying out the attacks through satellite phone to execute hostages while the operation was still going on.
During the attack, 18 Police personnel, 122 people, 26 Foreigners and 9 terrorists were killed while 291 - including terrorist Ajmal Kasab - were injured. For the Mumbai terrorist attacks in November 2008, Mir served as the LeT project manager. He gave orders to the terrorists carrying out the attacks through satellite phone to execute hostages while the operation was still going on.
Additionally, he actively participates in the introduction of LeT agents into India. He was in charge of ensuring the safety of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the LeT's operations chief and the mastermind of terror attacks against India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, he actively participates in the introduction of LeT agents into India. He was in charge of ensuring the safety of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the LeT's operations chief and the mastermind of terror attacks against India.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Sajid Mir travelled to the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Canada, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Saudi Arabia as part of his operational duties while taking part in LeT's international recruitment and training activities. A LeT module he was in charge of was discovered in Australia in 2003. 2008 reportedly saw Sajid Mir have plastic surgery.
Sajid Mir travelled to the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Canada, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Saudi Arabia as part of his operational duties while taking part in LeT's international recruitment and training activities. A LeT module he was in charge of was discovered in Australia in 2003. 2008 reportedly saw Sajid Mir have plastic surgery.