‘Last 15 years have been a huge learning curve for financial sector’

We had a problem in access to capital in the mid-1990s. When I took over as CEO (of ICICI Bank in 1996), we had to see if clients had surplus funds that we could lend to others. It was so tight. Lending rates were 18-20%. Cut to 2000, you had uncompetitive industry. Banks were struggling. Some of us bet on the retail engine. A helping hand came from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through the first restructuring (of bad loans). This was not enough. Interest rates were high which was killing industry. RBI and the finance ministry brought the 10-year bond to 5.5% from 11%. Suddenly funding costs for a home loan went from 14% to 7%, car loans from 18% to 9%, motorcycle loans from 24% to 12%. Customers were able to afford the low interest rates.