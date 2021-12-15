The last batch of protesting farmers will vacate the Uttar Pradesh border site (UP Gate) at Ghazipur on Wednesday. Earlier, the farmers, who have been protesting at the national capital Delhi's borders against the three agricultural laws, vacated Singhu and Tikri sites this week.

According to Gaurav Tikait, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) youth wing, " Rakesh Tikait will lead the last batch of the farmers and will take Hindon elevated road and then proceed on the Delhi- Meerut Road towards Sisoli (Muzaffarnagar district)".

The Delhi Police dismantled almost all barricades at the Singhu border that were erected to prevent the protesting farmers from moving towards the national capital on Tuesday.

The farmers started leaving the protest site on the Delhi-Haryana border on Saturday after the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) suspended the agitation following the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws and the government conceding to its other demands.

The Indian parliament repealed the farm laws on November 29. Before this, the protest sites became a second home for the farmers - mainly from Punjab and Haryana - who lived in tents there. Langars (community kitchens) were organised and many of the protesters’ family members too joined them.

Last year on November 26, the farmers had laid siege also on the Delhi borders to protest against the three laws and demand their repeal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted the demand on November 19 while addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurupurab. The PM announced that the three contentious laws will be repealed The Union Cabinet swiftly cleared the bill to repeal the three laws, which was subsequently passed by Parliament on November 29.

The three controversial farm laws were: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and the Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.