Last year on November 26, the farmers had laid siege also on the Delhi borders to protest against the three laws and demand their repeal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted the demand on November 19 while addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurupurab. The PM announced that the three contentious laws will be repealed The Union Cabinet swiftly cleared the bill to repeal the three laws, which was subsequently passed by Parliament on November 29.

