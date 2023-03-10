Last chance add nominee: How to stop your demat account from getting frozen2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 12:54 PM IST
Those who fail to add a nominee a by the deadline will have their trading and demat accounts frozen.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the deadline for existing eligible trading and demat account holders to nominate a beneficiary for their accounts to March 31, 2023. This will be investors’ last chance to do it as those who fail to nominate a beneficiary by the deadline will have their trading and demat accounts frozen for debits. The deadline extension was given after feedback from various stakeholders.
