If you’re an existing investor

In July 2021, SEBI asked all existing eligible trading and demat account holders to provide a choice of nomination. Existing investors who have already provided nomination details prior to the circular issued in July 2021 are not required to resubmit nomination details. Investors who have not submitted nomination details yet have until March 31 to do so. They can submit their nomination or opt out of nomination via two-factor authentication login on trading platforms for stock brokers or depository participants that provide such a service. The mobile number, email ID, and identification details of the nominee or guardian of the minor nominee are optional.