Last chance to avail THESE 5 special fixed deposit schemes ending today3 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Customers who wish to invest in these schemes must do so by the end of 31 March 2023, as the schemes will no longer be available after this date.
As interest rates continue to rise, several banks in India are offering special Fixed Deposits (FDs) with irregular tenors in days, rather than in traditional periods of months or years. These FDs offer customers the chance to earn higher interest rates than those available with regular FDs.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×