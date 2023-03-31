Last chance to avail THESE 5 special fixed deposit schemes ending today

HDFC Bank's Senior Citizen Care FD, launched in 2020, is set to expire on 31 March 2023. The scheme is aimed at elderly citizens, who can avail of attractive interest rates on fixed deposits. HDFC Bank is offering an extra interest rate of 0.75% with the Senior Citizen Care FD offer, exclusively for resident senior citizens aged 60 years and above (not applicable to NRI customers). The offer is valid for customers who wish to book a Fixed Deposit of less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 years one day to 10 years. It applies to all new/renewal Senior Citizens FD < 5 Crore.