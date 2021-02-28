Last date for filing GSTR-9 and GSTR9-C for FY20 extended till 31 March, 2021

Government on Sunday extended due dates for filing Annual Return (GSTR-9) and Reconciliation Statement (GSTR-9C) for FY20 from 28 February 2021 to 31 March, 2021.

"In view of the difficulties expressed by the taxpayers in meeting this time limit, Government has decided to further extend the due date for furnishing of GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C for the financial year 2019-20 to 31.03.2021 with the approval of Election Commission of India," the government said in a statement.

The due dates for the financial year 2019-20 was earlier extended from 31.12.2020 to 28.02.2021, noted the Ministry of Finance.

"This press note is being issued to keep taxpayers informed so that they may plan their return filing accordingly. Suitable notification to give effect to this decision is being issued," FinMin added in the statement.

GSTR-9 is an annual return to be filed yearly by taxpayers registered under the goods and services tax (GST). It consists of details regarding the outward and inward supplies made or received under various tax heads.

GSTR-9C is a statement of reconciliation between GSTR-9 and the audited annual financial statement.

