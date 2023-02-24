Last date to opt for higher pension from EPF: Will EPFO extend the deadline?
- The last date to submit the application for the higher pension under the EPS is 3 March 2023
Last date to opt for higher pension from EPF: With less than 10 days left for individuals to apply for higher pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), the question is: Will EPFO extend the deadline? The last date to submit the application for the higher pension under the EPS is 3 March 2023.
