Last date to opt for higher pension from EPF: Will EPFO extend the deadline?

Documents to submit

The documents that an eligible employee must submit include an agreement to allow the transfer of funds from the provident fund to the pension fund, proof of the employer's share in the provident fund on higher wages exceeding the standard wage ceiling of ₹5,000/ ₹6,500, and a joint option form with a declaration from the employer and employee for a higher contribution to the EPS as high as 8.33% of the actual wages in the future, said Amit Gupta.