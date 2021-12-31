The government today extended the time period of the submission of life certificate for central government pensioners till February 28, 2022, in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

"In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in various states and keeping in view of the vulnerability of elderly population to coronavirus, it has now been decided to extend the existing timeline of 31.12.2021 for submission of life certificate for all age group of pensioners," Ministry of Personnel Public Grievances and Pensions' Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare said in an office memorandum today.

Also read: EPFO extends the last date for the e-nomination facility. Details here

The department said now all central government pensioners can submit life certificate till 28.02.2022. "During this extended period, the pension will be continued to be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) uninterrupted," it said.

The ministry said these measures are expected to "avoid rush at branches and maintain Covid-19 appropriate behaviour", while obtaining life certificates. "Pension disbursing authorities shall also ensure proper arrangements and social distancing measures at the branches and prevent overcrowding," it said.

All pension disbursing authorities are requested to take note of this office memorandum for compliance and give wide publicity to the same amongst the pensioners, it added.

Also read: Good news for pensioners: PNB makes life certificate submission online. Details

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.