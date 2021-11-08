The longest partial lunar eclipse of the century is set to occur overnight on 18-19 November when the Earth moves between the Sun and the full Moon.

This will be the year’s second and last lunar eclipse. NASA said the eclipse will last 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds, which would be longer than any other eclipse in 100 years between 2001 and 2100.

The previous longest eclipse occurred on 27 July 2018, which went on for about an hour 42 minutes.

However, it will not be visible in most parts of India. People residing in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will be able to witness this event in the final phases, if the weather permits.

In addition to this, will be visible from North and South America, Australia, and parts of Europe and Asia.

For those observing the eclipse from US East Coast, it will begin around 2.18 am, reaching its peak at 4.02 am in the morning. On the US West Coast, it will begin just after 11 pm, peaking at 1 am.

“A partial lunar eclipse is on the way, taking place overnight on November 18th and 19th, when the Moon slips into Earth's shadow for a couple of hours. Weather permitting, the eclipse will be visible from any location where the Moon appears above the horizon during the eclipse. Depending on your time zone, it'll occur earlier or later in the evening for you," NASA wrote in its monthly update.

The below live stream will be helpful for everybody who is unable to see the eclipse in their areas:

NASA has said that Earth will be experiencing a total of 228 lunar eclipses in the 21st century. Lunar eclipses can occur a maximum of three times a year, it added.

