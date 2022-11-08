Home / News / India /  Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022 will be visible in these Indian cities. How to watch it LIVE

Today’s total lunar eclipse will be the last one for the next three years. During a total lunar eclipse the Earth casts a shadow on the Moon as it comes between the sun and the moon. The eclipse will begin at 2.39 PM IST , with totality starting at 3.46 PM IST . Totality will end at 5.12 PM IST while the partial phase of the eclipse will continue till 6.19 PM IST.

Will Lunar Eclipse also known as Chandra Grahan be visible in India?

The eclipse will be partially visible in most parts of India. The full moon will first be seen in Arunachal Pradesh.

Lunar Eclipse Start and end time in India

The lunar eclipse will start at 5.27 pm and it will end at 6.20 pm. The duration of the total lunar eclipse today will be one hour and seven minutes.

How to livestream the lunar eclipse?

On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth's shadow and produce a total lunar eclipse. People can watch the lunar eclipse online to enjoy the astronomical event to the fullest. Certain YouTube channels will live stream the event.

 

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue