Today’s total lunar eclipse will be the last one for the next three years. During a total lunar eclipse the Earth casts a shadow on the Moon as it comes between the sun and the moon. The eclipse will begin at 2.39 PM IST , with totality starting at 3.46 PM IST . Totality will end at 5.12 PM IST while the partial phase of the eclipse will continue till 6.19 PM IST.

Will Lunar Eclipse also known as Chandra Grahan be visible in India?

The eclipse will be partially visible in most parts of India. The full moon will first be seen in Arunachal Pradesh.

Lunar Eclipse Start and end time in India

The lunar eclipse will start at 5.27 pm and it will end at 6.20 pm. The duration of the total lunar eclipse today will be one hour and seven minutes.

How to livestream the lunar eclipse?

On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth's shadow and produce a total lunar eclipse. People can watch the lunar eclipse online to enjoy the astronomical event to the fullest. Certain YouTube channels will live stream the event.