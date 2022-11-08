Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022 will be visible in these Indian cities. How to watch it LIVE3 min read . 11:10 AM IST
Today, the Moon will pass into Earth's shadow and produce a total lunar eclipse
Today, the Moon will pass into Earth's shadow and produce a total lunar eclipse
Today’s total lunar eclipse will be the last one for the next three years. During a total lunar eclipse the Earth casts a shadow on the Moon as it comes between the sun and the moon. The eclipse will begin at 2.39 PM IST , with totality starting at 3.46 PM IST . Totality will end at 5.12 PM IST while the partial phase of the eclipse will continue till 6.19 PM IST.
Today’s total lunar eclipse will be the last one for the next three years. During a total lunar eclipse the Earth casts a shadow on the Moon as it comes between the sun and the moon. The eclipse will begin at 2.39 PM IST , with totality starting at 3.46 PM IST . Totality will end at 5.12 PM IST while the partial phase of the eclipse will continue till 6.19 PM IST.
The eclipse will be partially visible in most parts of India. The full moon will first be seen in Arunachal Pradesh.
The eclipse will be partially visible in most parts of India. The full moon will first be seen in Arunachal Pradesh.
The lunar eclipse will start at 5.27 pm and it will end at 6.20 pm. The duration of the total lunar eclipse today will be one hour and seven minutes.
The lunar eclipse will start at 5.27 pm and it will end at 6.20 pm. The duration of the total lunar eclipse today will be one hour and seven minutes.
On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth's shadow and produce a total lunar eclipse. People can watch the lunar eclipse online to enjoy the astronomical event to the fullest. Certain YouTube channels will live stream the event.
On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth's shadow and produce a total lunar eclipse. People can watch the lunar eclipse online to enjoy the astronomical event to the fullest. Certain YouTube channels will live stream the event.
Kolkata: 4:55 pm
Kolkata: 4:55 pm
Agartala: 4:38 pm
Agartala: 4:38 pm
Kohima: 4:23 pm
Kohima: 4:23 pm
Guwahati: 4:32 pm
Guwahati: 4:32 pm
Delhi: 5:28 pm
Delhi: 5:28 pm
Mumbai: 6:01 pm
Mumbai: 6:01 pm
Noida: 5:30 pm
Noida: 5:30 pm
Gurugram: 5:33 pm
Gurugram: 5:33 pm
Chandigarh: 5.30 pm
Chandigarh: 5.30 pm
Bengaluru: 5:49 pm
Bengaluru: 5:49 pm
Lucknow: 5:16 pm
Lucknow: 5:16 pm
Ludhiana: 5:34 pm
Ludhiana: 5:34 pm
Shimla: 5:20 pm
Shimla: 5:20 pm
Amritsar: 5:32 pm
Amritsar: 5:32 pm
Bhopal: 5:36 pm
Bhopal: 5:36 pm
Patna: 5:05 pm
Patna: 5:05 pm
Jaipur: 5:37 pm
Jaipur: 5:37 pm
Raipur: 5:21 pm
Raipur: 5:21 pm
Indore: 5:43 pm
Indore: 5:43 pm
Udaipur: 5:49 pm
Udaipur: 5:49 pm
Srinagar: 5:28 pm
Srinagar: 5:28 pm
Surat: 5: 57 pm
Surat: 5: 57 pm
Prayagraj: 5: 14 pm
Prayagraj: 5: 14 pm
Bhubaneswar: 5:05pm
Bhubaneswar: 5:05pm
The entire eclipse will unfold over a period of nearly six hours as the moon gradually edges into the Earth's paler, outer shadow, its "penumbra," then enters the Earth's darker, inner shadow, or "umbra," before reaching totality and eventually emerging from the other side.
The entire eclipse will unfold over a period of nearly six hours as the moon gradually edges into the Earth's paler, outer shadow, its "penumbra," then enters the Earth's darker, inner shadow, or "umbra," before reaching totality and eventually emerging from the other side.
On the West Coast of the United States, the whole display will run from 12:01 a.m. PST until just before 6 a.m., with the total eclipse phase lasting about 90 minutes, peaking at 3 a.m.
On the West Coast of the United States, the whole display will run from 12:01 a.m. PST until just before 6 a.m., with the total eclipse phase lasting about 90 minutes, peaking at 3 a.m.
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth casts its shadow completely over a full moon, blocking reflection of all direct sunlight from the lunar orb and dimming the color of the moon to a reddish hue, hence the term "blood moon."
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth casts its shadow completely over a full moon, blocking reflection of all direct sunlight from the lunar orb and dimming the color of the moon to a reddish hue, hence the term "blood moon."
This is only possible when the orbits of the Earth, moon and sun align so that the moon is directly behind Earth relative to the sun. Otherwise, the moon passes above or below Earth's shadow because its orbit around Earth is usually tilted relative to Earth's orbit about the sun.
This is only possible when the orbits of the Earth, moon and sun align so that the moon is directly behind Earth relative to the sun. Otherwise, the moon passes above or below Earth's shadow because its orbit around Earth is usually tilted relative to Earth's orbit about the sun.
The reddish appearance of the lunar surface - the moon does not entirely disappear from view - is caused by rays of sunlight around the outer edge of the eclipse shadow, or umbra, being filtered and refracted as it passes through Earth's atmosphere, bathing the moon indirectly in a dim copper glow.
The reddish appearance of the lunar surface - the moon does not entirely disappear from view - is caused by rays of sunlight around the outer edge of the eclipse shadow, or umbra, being filtered and refracted as it passes through Earth's atmosphere, bathing the moon indirectly in a dim copper glow.
The degree of redness depends on atmospheric conditions that vary with levels of air pollution, dust storms, wildfire smoke and even volcanic ash.
The degree of redness depends on atmospheric conditions that vary with levels of air pollution, dust storms, wildfire smoke and even volcanic ash.