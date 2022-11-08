Today’s total lunar eclipse will be the last one for the next three years. During a total lunar eclipse the Earth casts a shadow on the Moon as it comes between the sun and the moon. The eclipse will begin at 2.39 PM IST , with totality starting at 3.46 PM IST . Totality will end at 5.12 PM IST while the partial phase of the eclipse will continue till 6.19 PM IST.

