Last metro service to be at 10 pm from terminal stations on Diwali

The last service from terminal stations of all Delhi Metro lines will be at 10 pm on Saturday on account of Diwali , officials said.

On regular days, these service are available till 11 am from terminal stations.

"On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on November 14 will start at 10 pm from terminal stations of all metro lines," the DMRC said in a statement.

These stations, include Shaheed Sthal - New Bus Adda, Rithala, Samaypur Badli, Huda City Centre, Noida Electronic City, Dwarka Sector-21, Vaishali, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok, Mundka, Kashmere Gate, Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park, Shiv Vihar, Botanical Garden, Janakpuri (W), and New Dellhi and Dwarka Sec-21 stations of the Airport Express Line.

Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Saturday from 6 am onwards on all lines, and from 4:45 am on the Airport Express Line, the DMRC said.

