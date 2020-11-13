Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Last metro service to be at 10 pm from terminal stations on Diwali
Delhi Metro

Last metro service to be at 10 pm from terminal stations on Diwali

1 min read . 10:03 PM IST PTI

  • These stations, include Shaheed Sthal - New Bus Adda, Rithala, Samaypur Badli, Huda City Centre, Noida Electronic City, among others
  • Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Saturday from 6 am onwards on all lines

The last service from terminal stations of all Delhi Metro lines will be at 10 pm on Saturday on account of Diwali, officials said.

The last service from terminal stations of all Delhi Metro lines will be at 10 pm on Saturday on account of Diwali, officials said.

On regular days, these service are available till 11 am from terminal stations.

On regular days, these service are available till 11 am from terminal stations.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on November 14 will start at 10 pm from terminal stations of all metro lines," the DMRC said in a statement.

These stations, include Shaheed Sthal - New Bus Adda, Rithala, Samaypur Badli, Huda City Centre, Noida Electronic City, Dwarka Sector-21, Vaishali, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok, Mundka, Kashmere Gate, Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park, Shiv Vihar, Botanical Garden, Janakpuri (W), and New Dellhi and Dwarka Sec-21 stations of the Airport Express Line.

Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Saturday from 6 am onwards on all lines, and from 4:45 am on the Airport Express Line, the DMRC said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.