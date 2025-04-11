‘Last minute change’: Assam CM recalls escape from 26/11 Mumbai attack after Tahawwur Rana’s arrest

Mumbai 26/11 attacks: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, April 11, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his ‘narrow’ escape from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks after the key conspirator Tahawwur Rana was arrested.

Assam CM's ‘last minute change' in stay

“I was scheduled to stay at the Taj that night but changed plans and moved to another hotel at the last minute. The horror of that night has stayed with me ever since. I vividly remember watching the NSG operation unfold, with one thought echoing in my mind — karma will eventually catch up with the masterminds behind the attack,” Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X.