July 2021 was the sixth warmest July on record with a mean temperature of 28.52 degrees Celsius, 0.55 degree C above normal, according to data maintained by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

It was the third warmest July considering minimum temperatures at 24.88 degrees C, 0.56 degree C above normal, and the eighth warmest in terms of maximum temperatures at 32.16 degrees C, which is 0.54 degree C above normal.

This July was marked by extremely warm nights almost all over the country, except peninsular India, which recorded above normal rain in July. The climatological data also indicates that of the five warmest Julys on record, four have been in the past decade, indicating a rising trend in temperatures in recent years.

There was a 7% rain deficiency in July over the country with a 26% deficiency over east and northeast India and 7% deficiency over northwest India and central India, but 27% excess rain over peninsular India.

The monsoon had covered most parts of India by 19 June except parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. However, it entered a “break" phase thereafter till 11 July.

High minimum and maximum temperatures in July are linked to deficient rain and a long dry spell, said O.P. Sreejith, head, climate monitoring and prediction group, IMD.

The warmest July recorded was in 2019 with a mean temperature of 28.65 degrees C, 0.68 degree C above normal. The second warmest was in 2015 with a mean of 28.63 degrees C, 0.66 degree C above normal. The third warmest was in 1987 with a mean of 28.61 degrees C, while the fourth warmest was in 2014, and the fifth warmest in 2020.

The highest minimum temperature in July was recorded in 2019 at 24.91 degrees C, the second highest in 1903 at 24.89 degrees C, while the fourth and fifth highest minimum temperatures were recorded in 2014 and 2015, respectively. The highest maximum temperature in July was recorded in 1987 at 32.52 degrees C, 0.91 degree C above normal, followed by 2015 when a maximum of 32.45 degrees C was recorded, 0.82 degree above normal.

“Many factors may have contributed to a warm July, including climate change. In recent years, temperatures are high and making records," said a senior IMD meteorologist, who did not wish to be named.

El Niño years are normally linked to very warm summers in India. This year, however, Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions prevailed. Had it been an El Niño year, it could have been much warmer, scientists said.

El Niño and the Southern Oscillation is a periodic fluctuation in sea surface temperature and the air pressure of the overlying atmosphere across the equatorial Pacific Ocean, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

ENSO has a major influence on weather and climate patterns such as heavy rains, floods and drought. El Niño has a warming influence on global temperatures, while La Niña has the opposite effect.

