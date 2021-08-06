Last month was the sixth warmest July on record, says Met department

The warmest July recorded was in 2019 with a mean temperature of 28.65 degrees C, 0.68 degree C above normal. The second warmest was in 2015 with a mean of 28.63 degrees C, 0.66 degree C above normal. The third warmest was in 1987 with a mean of 28.61 degrees C, while the fourth warmest was in 2014, and the fifth warmest in 2020.