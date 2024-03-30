News
Last year, RBI cracked the whip on a credit binge. The results are in
Summary
- Bank credit growth to non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) fell to 14.7% in February, against 31.9% a year earlier and 15.6% in January, latest Reserve Bank of India data showed.
Mumbai: After repeated warnings about a risky credit binge, the central bank cracked the whip in November. Now, the results are showing.
