Last year, RBI cracked the whip on a credit binge. The results are in

“Downside risks for NBFC AUM (assets under management) growth for FY2025 increased over the recent past, with a series of regulatory tightening across the financial sector space. While the increase in risk weights for bank credit to the NBFCs and on unsecured credit by the NBFCs is a dampener, tighter liquidity, entity-specific restrictions and guidance to the banking sector to keep control on credit-deposit (CD) ratio, can affect credit flow to the NBFC sector," ICRA said in its latest report on NBFCs.