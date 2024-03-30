Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Last year, RBI cracked the whip on a credit binge. The results are in

Last year, RBI cracked the whip on a credit binge. The results are in

Gopika Gopakumar

  • Bank credit growth to non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) fell to 14.7% in February, against 31.9% a year earlier and 15.6% in January, latest Reserve Bank of India data showed.

On 16 November, RBI raised risk weights on bank loans to NBFCs, as well as all unsecured consumer loans, by 25 percentage points. (Photo: Mint)

Mumbai: After repeated warnings about a risky credit binge, the central bank cracked the whip in November. Now, the results are showing.

Mumbai: After repeated warnings about a risky credit binge, the central bank cracked the whip in November. Now, the results are showing.

Bank credit growth to non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) fell to 14.7% in February, against 31.9% a year earlier and 15.6% in January, latest Reserve Bank of India data showed. Total bank credit exposure to NBFCs stood at 15.14 trillion at the end of February.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

Bank credit growth to non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) fell to 14.7% in February, against 31.9% a year earlier and 15.6% in January, latest Reserve Bank of India data showed. Total bank credit exposure to NBFCs stood at 15.14 trillion at the end of February.

During the six-month period between August and January, bank loans to NBFCs grew at an average of around 21%, a CareEdge Ratings report said on Thursday, against 28-30% in the 12 months earlier. Costlier bank loans also prompted many NBFCs to turn to the bond market. After the merger of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank, banks’ outstanding exposure to NBFCs also reduced sequentially, it said.

“We expect fundraising from the banking sector will moderate, while that from bond markets should increase back to earlier levels. NBFCs may utilize the extra cushion on asset-liability management (ALM) currently available, but this should not lead to a negative stance on ALM.

We expect credit growth rate from NBFCs to moderate slightly by about a couple of percentage points from current levels of around 20%, mainly due to the elevated base effect," said Sanjay Agarwal, senior director, CareEdge Ratings.

On 16 November, RBI raised risk weights on bank loans to NBFCs, as well as all unsecured consumer loans, by 25 percentage points. Categories like housing loans, education loans, vehicle loans and loans secured by gold and gold jewellery were excluded.

According to rating agency ICRA, higher risk weights may affect incremental funding to NBFCs and raise their cost of funds, as banks set aside more capital to extend such loans. The tight funding environment may lead to a 1-3% moderation in NBFCs’ loan growth from the base projection of 13-15%, the rating agency said.

“Downside risks for NBFC AUM (assets under management) growth for FY2025 increased over the recent past, with a series of regulatory tightening across the financial sector space. While the increase in risk weights for bank credit to the NBFCs and on unsecured credit by the NBFCs is a dampener, tighter liquidity, entity-specific restrictions and guidance to the banking sector to keep control on credit-deposit (CD) ratio, can affect credit flow to the NBFC sector," ICRA said in its latest report on NBFCs.

Bank credit to NBFCs had seen significant growth over the last years. Direct bank lending makes up nearly 45% of the total NBFC borrowing book.

With bank credit growth itself expected to slow down to around 12% in FY25, against the 14-15% estimated for FY24, incremental direct bank lending to NBFCs may take a hit.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gopika Gopakumar

Gopika Gopakumar has worked for over 15 years as a banking journalist across print and television media. Her expertise lies in breaking big corporate stories and producing news based TV shows. She was part of the 2013 IMF Journalism Fellowship Program where she covered the Annual & Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. She started her career with CNBC-TV18, where she also produced a news feature show called Indianomics and an award winning show on business stories from South India called Up South. She joined Mint in 2016.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.