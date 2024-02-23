Lasya Nanditha's death: BRS MLA killed in Telangana car accident today had survived a crash 10 days ago
Lasya Nanditha was killed in a road accident near Hyderabad today, after surviving a major car crash a few days ago. Her sudden death was deeply mourned by prominent political leaders, who recalled Nanditha's series of accidents and tragic end.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lawmaker G Lasya Nanditha was killed in a car accident on Friday in Hyderabad. This, however, was not the first road accident that the Telangana MLA was involved in this month. Just 10 days ago, Nanditha's car had met with an accident, fatal enough to claim one life.