Lata Mangeshkar , a legend who is credited with thousands of songs in as many as 36 Indian languages, died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday due to multiple organ failure at the age of 92.

The singer had been in hospital since 8 January when she was diagnosed with Covid with mild symptoms. She was later also diagnosed with pneumonia.

"Lata di died at 8.12 am due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of Covid-19 diagnosis," said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at the Breach Candy hospital.

The government announced a two-day "state mourning" for Mangeshkar, who had a prodigious almost eight-decade career in which she sang an estimated 25,000 songs in as many as 36 Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Kannada, and across classical and other genres.

Official sources in New Delhi said a wireless message had been sent out to state chief secretaries by the Union Home Ministry that the national flag will fly at half-mast from 6 to 7 February throughout India.

There will be no official entertainment in this period.

"Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable," the president said.

The prime minister said he was “anguished beyond words".

"The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," he said in a tweet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said she remained the “most beloved voice of India for many decades" and added that her immortal golden voice will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.

Considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema, Mangeshkar received several film awards and honours like Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

The musicians she had worked with for decades expressed their condolences too.

AR Rahman, who composed Mangeshkar's song "Jiya Jale" from "Dil Se", posted a photo with the veteran and wrote, "Love, respect and prayers."

"It is a very very sad day for all of us," Rahman said, adding: "Lataji was not just a singer, not just an icon, but part of India's consciousness, the Indianness, the Hindustani music, Urdu and Hindi poetry. She has sung in so many languages." "This void is going to remain forever for all of us," he said.

"So, it starts there," he said in a video posted on his YouTube channel, adding that he was so lucky to record a few songs and sing along with her and be a part of her show.

He also posted a tribute video for Mangeshkar.

Veteran musicians Sajan Mishra and Puranchand Wadali also grieved the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

“This is a sad time. It was my good fortune that I got to talk to her and meet her personally on several occasions. In 1982 Lata Didi did a programme, Pandit Deenanath Smriti Samaroh, where a performance of both me and my brother was slated. That was the first time I met her," Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He continued, "Her voice was like that of a temple's bell, she met me in the green room and asked for refreshments, it felt like I was hearing ringing bells. After the programme, she showered us with a lot of love. Later in 1983, she sang 'Sur Sangam' for my elder brother Pandit Rajan Mishra Ji and both of them also sang a song. After that Didi met and performed with us several times. I heartfully bow down to Didi and give my tribute to her. May God grant us the strength to overcome this."

Adding to this, Puranchand Wadali said, "I mostly don't watch but today morning when I switched it on, I came to know that Lata didi is no more. People like her should not go. Her singing used to grant relief to all of us. Her voice will never be forgotten, people like her never die."

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal said that Mangeshkar's voice will echo till eternity.

“Feeling numb. Devastated. Yesterday was Saraswati Puja & today Ma took her blessed one with her. Somehow it feels that even the birds, trees & wind are silent today. Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji your divine voice will echo till eternity. Rest in peace. Om Shanti (sic)," he wrote.

