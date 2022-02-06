Lata Mageshkar passes away: Condolences pour in from music industry

He continued, "Her voice was like that of a temple's bell, she met me in the green room and asked for refreshments, it felt like I was hearing ringing bells. After the programme, she showered us with a lot of love. Later in 1983, she sang 'Sur Sangam' for my elder brother Pandit Rajan Mishra Ji and both of them also sang a song. After that Didi met and performed with us several times. I heartfully bow down to Didi and give my tribute to her. May God grant us the strength to overcome this."