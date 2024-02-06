In commemoration of the second death anniversary of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, a special program titled ‘Sangeetmay Baithak’ is being organized. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lata Mangeshkar, known as the Indian nightingale, passed away on February 6, 2022. Renowned as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar commenced her illustrious career at the age of 13 in 1942, contributing to over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages.

According to media reports, the ‘Sangeetmay Baithak’ event will bring together prominent figures from the music industry to pay homage to the vocal icon. Sanjay Tandon, the Founder and CEO of the Indian Singers and Musicians Rights Association (ISAMRA), plays a special role in facilitating this unique and tribute-filled occasion.

Who are the attendees? This program, organized in memory of the late Lata Mangeshkar, will hold the presence of Lata Mangeshkar's sisters, Asha Bhosle and Usha Mangeshkar.

The event will witness the participation of eminent figures from the music industry, including renowned lyricists, musicians, and singers. Esteemed artists such as Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Kunal Ganjawala, Suresh Wadkar, Shaan, Sudesh Bhosle, Shabbir Kumar, Nitin Mukesh, Lalit Pandit, Shailendra Singh, Sanjay Tandon, Annu Malik, Richa Sharma, Madhushree, Jaspinder Narula, Sadhna Sargam, and others will join the event to pay tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar by revisiting her timeless songs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Check out her last song and few interesting facts Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Personalities including Javed Akhtar, composers Anandji Bhai, Pyarelalji, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Himesh Reshammiya are also anticipated to grace this special event, adding to the significance and star-studded nature of the tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar.Lata Mangeshkar career

Born in 1929 to Marathi classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and his Gujarati wife Shevanti in Indore, Lata Mangeshkar has left an indelible mark on the Indian music industry. Her unparalleled career spans over seven decades, during which she became the voice for numerous generations of female actors in Bollywood. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mangeshkar's voice, often described as 'virginally pure,' held a symbolic significance for actresses in the film industry, especially during the 1960s and 70s when she reached the pinnacle of her career.

Collaborating with a diverse array of composers such as Anil Biswas, Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali, S.D. Burman, C. Ramchandra, Hemant Kumar, Salil Chowdhury, Khayyam, Ravi, Sajjad Hussain, Roshan, Kalyanji-Anandji, Madan Mohan, and Usha Khanna, Mangeshkar achieved the rare feat of singing for approximately seven different generations of female actors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Her musical journey spans actresses from Madhubala and Nimmi in the 1940s to Meena Kumari, Nargis, and Nutan in the 50s, followed by Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, and Sharmila Tagore in the 60s.

Teaming up with her sister Asha, who was known for more sensual songs, Lata Mangeshkar held a prominent position in the film music industry.

Legends have it that composers like Hemant Kumar and Madan Mohan patiently waited for her recovery from illness to sing for their films Bees Saal Baad (1962) and Woh Kaun Thi (1964), despite initial doubts about her ability to sing again.

The songs following this period, including “Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil" in Bees Saal Baad and “Naina Barse" in Woh Kaun Thi, are considered milestones in Mangeshkar's illustrious career.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!