Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU, marginal improvement in health

Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU, marginal improvement in health1 min read . 06:17 PM IST
- Mangeshkar had tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted to the ICU of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8
Legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar's health has "marginally improved" but she continues to remain in the ICU, her family said on Tuesday.
“There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU," a message was posted her twitter handle.
Mangeshkar had tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8.
The Mangeshkar family also asked people to not indulge in spreading "disturbing rumours" about her health condition. "Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health. Thank you," Mangeshkar's official Twitter account tweeted.
The 92-year-old singer is being treated by a team of doctors, headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. "It’s not possible to give updates daily as that is a direct intrusion in the privacy of the family. We request each one of you to be sensitive to this issue," said the statement shared by close family friend Anusha Srinivasan Iyer.
Mangeshkar is regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers. She began her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.
She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.
