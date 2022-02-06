Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode on Sunday morning at the age of 92. According to Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital revealed that Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to multiple organ failure.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post Covid-19," Dr Samdani informed.

The Bharat Ratna awardee was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus in January.

Tributes have poured in from all sections of the society for the legendary singer. The Bharat Ratna recipient has sung over 30,000 songs in her more than seven decades of career.

The singer -- known as Melody Queen of India -- has also been honoured with Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan, and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

PM Modi shared a slew of pictures of the great Bollywood singer and wrote, "I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Lata Mangeshkar's "golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans".

Sharing a picture of himself with the legendary singer, union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, “Her death is a personal loss for me".

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a monochrome picture of Lata Mangeshkar and wrote, "What can you say when you no longer have your voice…?".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.