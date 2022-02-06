Lata Mangeshkar: ‘End of an era’, India pays tribute to 'Queen of Melody'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, 92, passed away on Sunday, informed sister Usha Mangeshkar. Also known as the 'Queen of Melody' was very critical for the past few weeks. Her treatment was going in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for several weeks. Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the novel Coronavirus earlier in January. She was on the ventilator for weeks but then on January 28, she was taken off the ventilator as she showed signs of improvement.

On Saturday, her health condition deteriorated again, and she was put back on the ventilator.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages.

In her over a seven-decade career, she has sung a host of memorable tracks, including "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya" and "Neela asman so gaya".

The singer -- known as Melody Queen of India -- has been given the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, as well as the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

Tributes have poured in for Lata Mangeshkar after the news broke, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "anguished beyond words".

PM Modi shared a slew of pictures of the great Bollywood singer and wrote, "I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people".

"Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India," PM Modi added.

"I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said.

Several other prominent people paid tribute to one of the greatest singers of the century. Actor Akshay Kumar wrote, "Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti".

Former cricketer Virendra Sehwag wrote, "The Nightingale of India, a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti".

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar called her death, the "end of an era".

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji. She was the voice of the country ever since I can remember. This is truly the end of an era," the MEA wrote on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Lata Mangeshkar's "golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans".

Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades.

Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.



Sharing a picture of himself with the legendary singer, union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, “Her death is a personal loss for me".

मैं खुद को सौभाग्यशाली समझता हूँ कि समय-समय पर मुझे लता दीदी का स्नेह और आशीर्वाद प्राप्त होता रहा। अपने अतुलनीय देशप्रेम, मधुर वाणी और सौम्यता से वो सदैव हमारे बीच रहेंगी। उनके परिजनों व असंख्य प्रशंसकों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति शांति pic.twitter.com/52fy46tOmE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 6, 2022

