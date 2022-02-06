OPEN APP
Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday afternoon paid last respects to singer Lata Mangeshkar at her residence 'Prabhukunj' in Mumbai. Lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Anupam Kher and other B-Town celebrities also visited 'Prabhukunj'. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday informed that he will be paying his last respects to the singing icon Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai.

Last rites with full State honours of Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier today due to multiple organ failure, will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

During the state mourning, the National Flag is flown at half-mast throughout India, and there will be no official entertainment. It has also been decided that the state funereal will be accorded to the departed soul.

The legendary singer passed away on Sunday morning at an age of 92.

 

