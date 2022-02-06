The mortal remains of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, draped in the national flag, have reached Shivaji Park in Mumbai for last rites. She was taken there in a truck from her residence in south Mumbai. The funeral will be held with full state honour. The singer died in a hospital here on Sunday morning following multi-organ failure.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, noted actor Anupam Kher, lyricist Javed Akhtar and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali were among those who paid tributes to Mangeshkar at her residence on Pedder Road in south Mumbai before her mortal remains were taken for the last rites.

View Full Image Lata Mangeshkar died in a hospital here on Sunday morning following multi-organ failure

View Full Image Lata Mangeshkar died in a hospital here on Sunday morning following multi-organ failure

View Full Image Lata Mangeshkar died in a hospital here on Sunday morning following multi-organ failure

A large number of people also thronged the roads from where the cortege passed as the 92-year-old melody queen embarked on her final journey.

Before Mangeshkar's mortal remains were kept in the truck decked with flowers and a huge photograph of the singer, the police and military personnel gave a ceremonial salute and a band played the national anthem.

Some of her family members, including sister and veteran singer Asha Bhosale, accompanied the mortal remains in the truck. Maharashtra Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray was present on the occasion.

Those who paid tributes to Mangeshkar at her residence included Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Nanda, filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker, Madhur Bhandarkar, actor Shraddha Kapoor and music composer Lalit Pandit. The truck, escorted by a military police jeep, will move through the Haji Ali junction, Worli Naka, Poddar Hospital Chowk, Old Passport Office, Siddhivinayak temple, Cadel Road and later reach the Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.