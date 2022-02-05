Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the intensive care unit (ICU) ward and continues to be under “aggressive therapy", Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, told news agency ANI . Dr Pratit Samdani also said that "she is tolerating the procedures well at this moment".

The veteran singer's health condition had deteriorated again today, following which she was taken to the hospital again. Dr Pratit had earlier said that she is “critical" and was put on a ventilator. “She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors," he had said earlier today.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar is in the ICU ward. She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment: Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital pic.twitter.com/RtqyxEwcVk — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

The singer's team has been regularly been sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours. The 92-year-old singer had earlier tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8, where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Hailed as one of Indian cinema's iconic singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in the year 2001. Fondly called 'Nightingale of India', the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages.

In her over aseven-decade career, she has been the voice behind various memorable tracks such as "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela asman so gaya", and "Tere liye", among others. The singer -- known as Melody Queen of India -- has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

