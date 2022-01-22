Lata Mangeshkar health updates: Doctor sees slight improvement today

The health condition of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for more than two weeks, saw some improvement today, Dr Pratit Samdani, who's treating her informed on Saturday. Giving a health update of 92-year-old megastar, Dr Samdani said Lata Ji “is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health today".

