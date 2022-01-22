Lata Mangeshkar health updates: Doctor sees slight improvement today

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia
Giving a health update of 92-year-old megastar, Dr Pratit Samdani said Lata Ji ‘is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health today’
The health condition of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for more than two weeks, saw some improvement today, Dr Pratit Samdani, who's treating her informed on Saturday. Giving a health update of 92-year-old megastar, Dr Samdani said Lata Ji “is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health today".
Yesterday, giving an update about the legendary singer, her team issued a statement urging fans not to believe in any false news regarding the megastar as she continues to be under treatment in the ICU.
The Bharat Ratna recipient was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia.
In November 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days.
Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages in an over seven-decade career. Some of her most loved tracks are "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela asman so gaya", and "Tere liye".
Considered one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.