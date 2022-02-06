As the world grieves the death of legendary singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, several industrialists including Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka, Anil Aggarwal have expressed how the Nightingale of India has inspired them. Echoing similar views, Gautam Adani said melodies will live on for generations to come

There can be no greater tribute to our unity than Lata Didi. If anyone represented all of India, it was Lata Didi lending her incomparable voice to songs in 36 languages. She will be missed by billions, he tweets.

The voice, the charm, the melodies will live on for generations to come. There can be no greater tribute to our unity than Lata Didi. If anyone represented all of India, it was Lata Didi lending her incomparable voice to songs in 36 languages. She will be missed by billions.

The legendary singer passed away on Sunday morning at an age of 92. Her mortal remains, draped in the national flag, were taken in a truck from her residence in south Mumbai for the funeral, which was held with full state honours.

Anil Agarwal expressed that in his younger days he used to catch the Patna to Banaras just to watch the first day-last show every movie in which Lata had sung.

“The voice nightingale is no more. She will always remain immortal in hearts, inspiring generations to come. Millions of fans, condolences to the family," he said on Twitter.

Feeling numb. A member of our family no more. Endless memories of her laughter and endless chats at our home, haunt. If there is a God, hers is the voice. And it will always be singing in our hearts. Tere bin zindagi bhi lekin zindagi toh nahin. An era ends!, expressed Harsh Goenka.

Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

During the state mourning, the National Flag is flown at half-mast throughout India, and there will be no official entertainment. It has also been decided that the state funereal will be accorded to the departed soul.

