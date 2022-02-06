Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who enthralled millions with her divine voice for eight decades, was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Sunday.

#WATCH | State honour being given to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park



(Source: DD news) pic.twitter.com/9fMvwyT9W6 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the luminaries from politics and entertainment industry present at her funeral at Shivaji Park in Dadar area in the evening. Modi left the venue after offering her floral tributes. Floral tributes were also paid to her at Shivaji Park on behalf of President Ram Nath Kovind.

The last rites of Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier today due to multiple organ failure, was performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The legendary singer passed away on Sunday morning at 92.

View Full Image Prime Minister pays respect

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and State Minister Aaditya Thackeray paid last respect to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday.

View Full Image Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and state minister Aaditya Thackeray pay last respect to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actor Shah Rukh Khan also attended the funeral.

#WATCH | Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actor Shah Rukh Khan pay last respect to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park pic.twitter.com/r22Njpi4XW — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning in memory of the veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. During the state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast throughout India.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages.

She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour in 2001. She was only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive Bharat Ratna.

She was also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs. Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

